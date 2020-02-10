Contractor sues Mississippi Margaritaville over unpaid bills

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) – A contracting company says the developers of a Mississippi Margaritaville Amusement Park owe it $5 million for unpaid construction bills.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reports the South Carolina-based firm, The Tindall Corp., is threatening in a federal lawsuit to stop its contributions to the project. The company filed the suit in Gulfport against the owner of Margaritaville and another developer, accusing the companies of stopping payment in July for work that was continuing to be performed.

Developers responded that they’re in negotiations now to resolve the issue. The project is set to be completed in 2021, and will add a new hotel tower, among other amenities.