Convenience store files lawsuit against Natchez after raid

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The owners of a convenience store in Natchez have filed a lawsuit against the city after a raid and temporary closure of the business on Aldrich Street last month.

According to the Natchez Democrat, public records showed a civil suit was filed in federal court by Abdulla Ahmed, Nasser Alhumasi and Kennedy Hussain of EZ Quick Stop LLC. The case was referred to Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo.

During the June raid, Natchez police and Adams County deputies served a search warrant to the store. They said they seized glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine and cocaine, digital scales, hundreds of zip loc bags and one pound of high-grade marijuana. The store was closed temporarily due to code violations.

Authorities also arrested three munt on drug charges:

Xavier Marvel was charged with trafficking a schedule I drug for the possession of 79 ecstasy tablets

Nasser Alhumasi was charged with possession of schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute

Kennedy Hussain was charged with sale of schedule I marijuana

The store reopened two weeks ago.