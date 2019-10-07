Cool Schools: Lake Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s never too early to start thinking about college.

The teachers and staff at Lake Elementary are making sure students know their options. It’s why they are this week’s Cool School.

Every year, Lake Elementary joins the rest of Jackson Public Schools in getting students excited about college. It doesn’t matter where they wish to attend, as long as higher education is on their minds. However, most times the choice has a family tie.

Fifth-grader Princeton Bracey wants to attend Belhaven University because his mother was a student. His classmate Geriah Calvin, decked in her Ole Miss gear, said she wants to attend the University of Mississippi because she has family who attended.

Students paraded around the block sporting their favorite college for the neighborhood to see. Though these fifth graders are still seven years shy of a collegiate experience, they have their own ideas of how it will go.

“It’s going to be kind of easy kind of hard,” Ke’erian Price said. “I think it’s going to be a little bit like high school. But you get to live in a dorm,” according to Calvin. Bracey called it a paradise.

Lake Elementary is solidifying the first steps to higher education.

