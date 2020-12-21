COOL SCHOOLS: Madison Central High School students come together

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Madison Central High School are doing what they can to help a School Resource Officer in need.

Officer Corey Ray is in the hospital fighting for his life. He was admitted in the ICU in late October, battling Crohn’s disease and infections which led to the amputation of his legs and several fingers. When MCHS students found out, they were in disbelief.

Mason Brown, a senior at Madison Central High School was surprised, like many other students, when he found out about officer Ray’s condition.

“It came as a shock,” said Brown, “It came so quickly and without notice. It was scary.”

The students went into action, buying shirts and decals to help with the fundraising efforts.

“A lot of students have decals on their cars from all the donations they have made,” said Brown.

Some were even a part of creating a Gofundme page to pay for officer Ray’s medical bills. So far the fundraiser has raised more than $9,000.

“They even had a prayer vigil that was led by students and a ton of students showed up for that,” said Brown.

Sergeant of the Traffic Division at Madison Police Department, Micah Taylor, has worked with officer Ray many times.

“Corey treats Madison Central like his family,” said Taylor, “They are his life. He eats, sleeps, breathes Madison Central.”

Taylor is overjoyed the students at MCHS are doing what they can for Ray.

“It is amazing,” said Taylor, “We have an amazing community here in Madison.”

And the students, they do it all for their love of officer Ray.

“He was real personable with the students and everyone appreciated him,” said Brown.

The students continue to do what they can to help. If you would like to help you can purchase shirts at the Madison Police Department until December 28. A short sleeve shirt will cost $18 while a long sleeve shirt will cost $20.