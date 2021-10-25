Cool Schools: Madison County students learn how to run online business

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Special students from Madison County are learning how to make products and sell them online.

The store is called “Bridge Market.” Tarea Stout, the Transitional Coordinator for the Madison County School district said they learn real life skills.

“They learn different skills in every item that we make,” said Stout, “Whether it is how to measure, quality control, inventory, what colors sell, and what profit and loss is.”

Stout said before COVID-19 they took their students out for work-based internships. However, that got cancelled when the pandemic hit, forcing them to pivot.

“We were able to secure a grant to help with the start up costs for Bridge Market,” said Stout.

Students create items like picture frames, coasters and shirts. The proceeds go back into the program and provide supplies to keep the business going.

Tiyona Polk, a student in the program said she enjoys class.

“I have fun with it,” said Polk.

The parents of the students love it too!

“They say it is cool,” said student Angela Russom.

The students said they are not just enjoying the class, but the skills that come along with it.

If you want to help support the students and the program, head over to their online store: https://www.facebook.com/BridgeMarket.MCS

If you know a school, teacher or student doing something cool, send an email to coolschools@wjtv.com tell us why you are nominating them and give us their contact info.