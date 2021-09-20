Cool Schools: Madison County students thank health care workers

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Madison County students sent thousands of letters to our health care workers, thanking them for their hard work during the pandemic.

Art Teacher Emily Seay said the Madison County Superintendent came up with the idea. She said her students were really excited for the project.

“You know it feels great to be able to use art to be able to touch someone’s heart,” said Seay, “At the end of the day, art that does not touch someone’s heart is not really art.”

One of Seay’s students, Vikran Saini, said he knows health care workers have had a stressful time with the pandemic, so he was happy to write the letters.

“I was really excited to give someone a good day,” said Saini, “They have helped our community in such a huge way. I am just truly grateful for everything they have done.”

Health care workers like Heather Wise were surprised with the gesture.

“People have hung them up in their areas,” said Wise, “Some have taken them home. Everyone has really enjoyed them.”

Nurse Manager Gordon Gatrell said the letters definitely pulled on their heart strings.

“It has been a trying time,” said Gatrell, “Anything to elevate our staff is always appreciated.”

The Madison County School District sent over three thousand letters to UMMC.

If you know a school teacher or student doing something cool, send me an email to coolschools@wjtv.com