Cool Schools: McLaurin High School helps students in need celebrate Thanksgiving

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Thanksgiving is a time many people cherish. But some cannot afford to have a thanksgiving meal. Today we focus on a school that goes beyond teaching, but making sure students are able to celebrate the holiday as well.

Staff members at McLaurin High School in Florence have been donating Thanksgiving food-boxes to students in need for decades. The boxes contain either a turkey or ham, stuffing, and other goodies. Each box has enough food to serve about six people.

The staff said it was important to give back this year more than ever because of the pandemic.

“You know a lot of people in our community and other communities have lost jobs and are struggling,” said Assistant Principal, Stephen Atkins, “Our parents are hard workers. If giving them a food-box can help we’re more than willing to do that.”

This year they gave food boxes to six struggling families. Those families were able to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast.

