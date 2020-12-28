COOL SCHOOLS: MCNEAL ELEMENTARY GIVES GIFTS AWAY FOR HOLIDAYS

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year it is not just Santa giving presents, but McNeal Elementary School is giving gifts to their students too.

The school handed out gifts on December 23, right in time for Christmas. McNeal Elementary School’s Principal, Dr. Shannon Whitehead, said they wanted the students to end the year on a joyful note, so they came up with Project Bike. The school asked for bike donations and Pinelake Church stepped up to the plate, donating 90 bikes to the school.

“With the pandemic going on we wanted to make sure our community knows we are thinking of them during this time, and that we really love them and miss them,” said Dr. Whitehead.

The school gave the bikes to kindergarten and pre-k students. One of the student’s mom’s, Sharekia Blair, says she’s grateful for the gesture.

“This is awesome because there are people who are less fortunate to get things for their kids especially during this time,” said Blair.

If you know a school, teacher or student doing something good in our community send us an email at coolschools@wjtv.com and we may feature them on air!