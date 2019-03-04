Cool Schools: Osyka Elementary

At this South Pike School District school, good behavior can get you a cool toy, new pencil pouch, or admission into a school event.

This week’s cool school is Osyka Elementary.

All year long, students collect ‘eagle bucks’ from teachers.

Good behavior in class will get you a ‘buck,’ which can then be used to buy prizes.

Osyka has risen from a level ‘D’ to a level ‘B’ school.

The principal credits ‘eagle bucks’ for helping to improve behavior and academics.

