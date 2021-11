COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are trying to identify a man accused of voyeurism (Peeping Tom).

Surveillance video captured the suspects looking through the window of a home in the Hanson/Hunter/West Street area of Hazlehurst. Investigators said the video was taken around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021.

If you know who the suspect is, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-892-2023.