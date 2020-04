COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are searching for a missing man.

Investigators said Clarence Smith was reported missing by family members after disappearing on April 28, 2020. He lives near the Georgetown area.

Smith is 5′-8″ tall and weighs 195 pounds.

If anyone has information on Smith’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011.