Copiah County deputies warn parents about suspicious vehicle

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies warned parents on social media about a vehicle that has approached young girls on several occasions.
Investigators said a vehicle similar to the make, model and color of the one in the picture they shared has a California license plate. They said the driver is a heavy-built man with dreadlocks, and another man was reportedly in the back set.
Deputies said parents should watch their young children, if they’re playing outside. If they see the vehicle, they’re asked to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-892-2023.
