Copiah County deputy passes away

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies. The department announced on social media that Deputy Percy Calhoun passed away. There’s no word on his cause of death.

Calhoun’s funeral will be on Saturday, March 13 at 2:00 p.m. The service will be at Westside Baptist Church in Hazlehurst. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the same location.

In honor of Calhoun’s memory, his cruiser will be parked in front of the sheriff’s office. The cruiser will be parked until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, as well as from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.