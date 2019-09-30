Copiah County Firefighters work to keep wildfire under control

Hazlehurst, Miss (WJTV)- Copiah County fire officials have been working to keep a wildfire under control in the town of Hazlehurst.

According to local volunteer firefighters, there was a fire that happened yesterday in the area but it was quickly handled. They believe sometime earlier today the fire was rekindled, and grew into a large wildfire. Right now there are manned water tanks at check point locations. Officials say they will continue to monitor the area until the fire is completely out.

We are also told there will be an investigation to confirm the cause.