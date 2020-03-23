Copiah County Medical Center announces no hospital visitations

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Medical Center (CCMC) announced no hospital visitations will be allowed as of 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020.

In an effort to protect our patients, patients’ families and our staff from any potential issues surrounding Coronavirus(COVID-19), Copiah County Medical Center (CCMC) has restricted all patient visitation at this time. Cornerstone Café, the hospital’s cafeteria, is also closed to the public at this time. CCMC encourages the public to communicate via telephone with their friends and loved ones who are in the care of our hospital. Phones are supplied in every hospital room; simply call CCMC at (601) 574-7000. Copiah County Medical Center