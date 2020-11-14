Copiah County Sheriff needs help finding suspect in Russell Circle killing

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics’ help in tracking down a suspect in the murder of a Wesson man.

The victim has been identified but no suspect or motive has come up. A little after 2:00 a.m. deputies responded to shots being fired off Russell Circle, where 40-year-old Cedrick Smith was found dead from gunshot wounds.

“This is an ongoing investigation; investigators are canvassing the community and talking to witnesses,” Sheriff Byron Swilley said. “Trying to follow every lead to get this case solved.”

No word on what weapon was used and so far, nobody has come forward with tips. For the family to get justice Sheriff Swilley is pleading for someone to speak up.

“With the way things are happening now and the time we’re living in I’m kind of shocked,” Sheriff Swilley added. “But not with the way things are happening now. In this area, it’s normally pretty quiet.”

We spoke to the mother of Cedrick Smith who wished not to be on camera. She explained they’ve all lived on the street for almost 50 years and this has never happened. But are pulling together as a family. No matter the problem, Sheriff Swilley urges everyone to not resort to gun violence.

“Instead of people going to talk things out like adults today they’re resorting and leading towards guns,” Sheriff Swilley stated. “And of course that’s not the way. We ask the community to assist us in solving this case.”

If you have any information you can send in anonymous tips by calling CrimeStoppers or the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.