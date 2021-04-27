Copiah County supervisor arrested for public intoxication, profanity

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Copiah County supervisor was arrested for public intoxication and profanity on Saturday, April 24, according to Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray.

Murray said a mother received a call from her daughter that someone was making sexual advances towards her. The incident happened at Hood’s restaurant in Hazlehurst.

Supervisor Perry Hood (Courtesy: Copiah County website)

When the mother arrived at the business, Perry Hood allegedly told her to leave. The mother called police. Chief Murray said when an officer arrived, Hood cursed at him and was arrested.