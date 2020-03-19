Coronavirus cancels weddings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Weddings are canceled and it’s leaving couples trying to figure out
when they’ll say “I do.” April 4 was supposed to be the best day of their lives but for Jasmine Green and fiancé Kenneth Logan. They’ll have to set aside another day in the future.
It was finally here. Just over two weeks to go until their wedding day.
Kenneth Logan and Jasmine Green have been engaged since June of 2018.
“My grandmother said ‘You better get that girl before somebody else do’ so I had to go ahead and do it,” said Kenneth Logan, husband-to-be.
The couple says the Vidalia Convention Center just over the state line in Louisiana called them Tuesday to bring them the bad news they would have to change the date of their wedding because the City of Vidalia postponed all events or cancelled them for April 2020.
“The lady from the venue called and then right after that the cake lady called and I started calling and letting all the vendors know that we have to postpone it,” said Jasmine Green, bride-to-be.
In the meantime, Jasmine and Kenneth’s wedding planner is now acting quick using the save-the-date format to create “rescind-the-date notices.”
Krystal Logan says even with the coronavirus outbreak, she has been busy
trying to work with couples in setting new dates and working with vendors.
“What we’re trying to do is make sure they keep calm, carry on with whatever planning they have and help them navigate with the current vendors they have just that we continue that ease of planning for another date,” said Krystal.
She reminds couples to rethink the details and reread their contracts.
Krystal said she was also planning a baby’s first birthday party. Now she is working with that client to find an alternate date. Here is Akida McKinley May and her fiancé who live in Houston.
They are still hoping to get married in May.