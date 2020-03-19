Coronavirus cancels weddings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Weddings are canceled and it’s leaving couples trying to figure out ​

when they’ll say “I do.”​ April 4 was supposed to be the best day of their lives but for Jasmine Green ​and fiancé Kenneth Logan. They’ll have to set aside another day in the future.

It was finally here. Just over two weeks to go until their wedding day. ​

Kenneth Logan and Jasmine Green have been engaged since June of 2018. ​

​

“My grandmother said ‘You better get that girl before somebody else do’ so I had to go ahead and do it,” said Kenneth Logan, husband-to-be.​

​

The couple says the Vidalia Convention Center just over the state line in Louisiana called them Tuesday to bring them the bad news they would have ​to change the date of their wedding because the City of Vidalia postponed all events or cancelled them for April 2020. ​

​​

“The lady from the venue called and then right after that the cake lady called and I started calling and letting all the vendors know that we have to postpone it,” said Jasmine Green, bride-to-be.​

​

In the meantime, Jasmine and Kenneth’s wedding planner is now acting quick using the save-the-date format to create “rescind-the-date notices.” ​



Krystal Logan says even with the coronavirus outbreak, she has been busy ​

trying to work with couples in setting new dates and working with vendors. ​

​​

“What we’re trying to do is make sure they keep calm, carry on with whatever planning they have and help them​ navigate with the current vendors they have just that we continue that ease of planning for another date,” said Krystal. ​

​

She reminds couples to rethink the details and reread their contracts.

Krystal said she was also planning a baby’s first birthday party. Now she is working with that client to find an alternate date. ​Here is Akida McKinley May and her fiancé who live in Houston.

They are still hoping to get married in May.