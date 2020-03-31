JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The coronavirus is causing stress for those looking after their loved ones and protecting their own health. It’s the anxiety of the unknown that’s really concerning to people.
Coronavirus is forcing us to adapt to a different kind of life, and mental health experts want us to know help is available.
“We are blessed to be able to provide telepsychiatry coverage,” said Dr. Katherine Pannel the medical director of Right Track Medical Group in Oxford.
Just Sunday, Dr. Pannel worked with a patient recovering from COVID – 19
His fear was the virus coming back.
“Thinking if he goes out for a run and he gets shortness of breath, he’s getting COVID again,” said Dr. Pannel. “Even those who have had COVID, or are recovering, they’re just as anxious. They don’t know what’s going to happen to me or what’s going to happen to me afterwards and that’s where talking to a professional is huge.”
When you are staying home, Dr. Pannel suggests limiting your time on Facebook.
“You’ve got to get it, and get off,” said Dr. Pannel. Don’t let coronavirus run your life.
“We are lucky we are not an ordered stay-at-home in Mississippi,” said Dr. Pannel. “We can still get out and enjoy nature.”
She says use your technology to connect with family and friends, and take time to be with your fur friends.
Most importantly Dr. Pannel says to focus on the present.
Coronavirus causes anxiety of the unknown
