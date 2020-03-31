Coronavirus causes anxiety of the unknown

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The coronavirus is causing stress for those looking after their loved ones and protecting their own health. ​It’s the anxiety of the unknown that’s really concerning to people. ​

Coronavirus is forcing us to adapt to a different kind of life, and mental health experts want us to know help is available. ​

“We are blessed to be able to provide telepsychiatry coverage,” said Dr. Katherine Pannel the medical director of Right Track Medical Group in Oxford. ​

Just Sunday, Dr. Pannel worked with a patient recovering from COVID – 19 ​

His fear was the virus coming back. ​

“Thinking if he goes out for a run and he gets shortness of breath, he’s getting COVID again,” said Dr. Pannel. “Even those who have had COVID, or ​are recovering, they’re just as anxious. They don’t know what’s going to happen to me or what’s going to happen to me afterwards and that’s where talking to a professional is huge.”​

​When you are staying home, Dr. Pannel suggests limiting your time on Facebook. ​

“You’ve got to get it, and get off,” said Dr. Pannel.​ Don’t let coronavirus run your life. ​

“We are lucky we are not an ordered stay-at-home in Mississippi,” said Dr. Pannel. “We can still get out and enjoy nature.” ​

She says use your technology to connect with family and friends,​ and take time to be with your fur friends. ​

​Most importantly Dr. Pannel says to focus on the present.