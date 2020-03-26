Coronavirus Causing Liquor Store Sales to Rise

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The sales at Ridgeland Discount Wine and Spirits has increased due to the pandemic of the coronavirus. The owner of the store Rudy Daghmach says that people are buying like they are at the grocery store. He says shoppers are trying to buy more than they need just in case the store closes.

Daghmash says he and his staff are on top of everything. Which includes constant wipe downs to the door and alcohol products after each and every customer. He has also asked customers to try and keep their shopping times as short as possible to help prevent germs.

A curbside delivery has also been incorporated to help practice social distancing.

If you would like to order with curbside delivery you can do so by calling (601)- 956- 9433