Coronavirus changes how families say final goodbyes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The coronavirus is changing how families say their final goodbyes to their loved ones.
A visitation was held Friday for a firefighter who was shot and killed Sunday.
There won’t be a funeral.
At the most 10 people were allowed at the Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home visitation for Yancey Williams.
People near and far comforted the family but one immediate member was missing because she has coronavirus.
Fire stations in Jackson paid one last tribute with a ‘last call’ to 36-year old Yancey Williams who was killed Sunday during an armed robbery. Yancey’s mother couldn’t be here because she has COVID-19. His father says she needs to get better and stay away from others.
“The doctor called back today and told her they did the test on her and she tested positive for
the coronavirus so everybody in the household got to go and take the test because we don’t want no one to spread it and we don’t want no one to catch it,” said Frederick Williams, Yancey’s father.
He was alerting people at the visitation he could have coronavirus.
Yancey is the second child Frederick’s lost to violence.
“I lost my daughter to the same thing,” said Frederick. “She was killed. Now my son. He was 36-years-old. I had him for 36 years, and he was at the fire department for several years and everybody liked him from the east coast to the west coast has been calling about him but things like this happen.”
It’s the community prayers that’s lifting the family up and will help them heal. While the they says it’s difficult not to have a funeral they know health and safety come first.
Frederick hasn’t received the results yet from his coronavirus test. He expects them next week.
.