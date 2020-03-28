Coronavirus changes how families say final goodbyes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The coronavirus is changing how families say their final goodbyes to their loved ones. ​



A visitation was held Friday for a firefighter who was shot and killed Sunday. ​

There won’t be a funeral. ​

​

At the most 10 people were allowed at the Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home visitation for Yancey Williams. ​

People near and far comforted the family but one immediate member was missing because she has coronavirus. ​

​​

​Fire stations in Jackson paid one last tribute with a ‘last call’ to 36-year old Yancey Williams who was killed Sunday during an armed robbery. Yancey’s mother couldn’t be here because she has COVID-19. His father says she needs to get better and stay away from others.

​​

“The doctor called back today and told her they did the test on her and she tested positive for ​

the coronavirus so everybody in the household got to go and take the test because we don’t want no one to spread it and we don’t want ​no one to catch it,” said Frederick Williams, Yancey’s father. ​

​

He was alerting people at the visitation he could have coronavirus. ​

Yancey is the second child Frederick’s lost to violence.​

​

“I lost my daughter to the same thing,” said Frederick. “She was killed. Now my son. He was 36-years-old. I had him for 36 years, and he was at ​the fire department for several years and everybody liked him from the east coast to the west coast has been calling about him but things​ like this happen.” ​

​

It’s the community prayers that’s lifting the family up and will help them heal. While the they says it’s difficult not to have a funeral they know health and safety come first.​

​

​Frederick hasn’t received the results yet from his coronavirus test. He expects them next week. ​

.