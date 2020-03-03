Coronavirus could force mission trips to cancel

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The rapid spread of coronavirus may have one local church canceling two of their mission trips. Fondren Church in Jackson has seven trips planned this year, but their trips to Cambodia and London might not happen.

Missions Pastor Van Hardin said, “At the end of the day, we’re really relying on the missions partners, the people that are on the ground in each of these countries, and how they feel.”

He also said within those groups, one family has already dropped out of a trip. Hardin is making sure that all of his groups are following the necessary health precautions according to the CDC to make sure that no one gets sick.