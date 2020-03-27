Coronavirus doesn’t stop boaters

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV)– It’s the hottest day of the year and after being inside to stop the spread of coronavirus, some boaters took to the waters today.



A lot of families have been together inside all day for days, now they’re out boating and fishing for crappie. ​

​​

“It’s just us getting outdoors trying to find something to do,” said boater Darla Welch.

​

Some do have coronavirus on their minds. ​

​

“I’ve already been around him so other than that I’m staying in, just came out today for the first day in three or four days,” said boater Erika Goodin.​

​

While we were at the reservoir, no one was breaking the governor’s rule for Mississippians to avoid groups of 10 or more people in a single space.

The virus can spread within 6 feet.