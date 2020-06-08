JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Farmers directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program will provide direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.
Eligible commodities include:
- Non-specialty Crops: malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat
- Wool
- Livestock: cattle, hogs, and sheep (lambs and yearlings only)
- Dairy
- Specialty Crops
- Fruits: apples, avocados, blueberries, cantaloupe, grapefruit, kiwifruit, lemons, oranges, papaya, peaches, pears, raspberries, strawberries, tangerines, tomatoes, watermelons
- Vegetables: artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, sweet corn, cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, iceberg lettuce, romaine lettuce, dry onions, green onions, peppers, potatoes, rhubarb, spinach, squash, sweet potatoes, taro
- Nuts: almonds, pecans, walnuts
- Other: beans, mushrooms
The USDA is accepting applications through August 28. Click here to get started.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi National Guard returns from Washington, D.C.
- Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Jones, Madison, Lowndes, Leflore, Jasper and Attala counties
- Bond set at $1M for officer charged in George Floyd’s death
- Tupelo student wins Tell Me Something Good Scholarship
- Several employees test positive for COVID-19 at Canton Nissan plant