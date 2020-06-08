FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2005, file photo, workers tend an organic farm in Bolinas, Calif. With organic food growers reporting double-digit growth in U.S. sales each year, producers are challenging a proposed California pest-management program they say enshrines a pesticide-heavy approach for decades to come, including compulsory spraying of organic crops at the […]

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Farmers directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program will provide direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

Eligible commodities include:

Non-specialty Crops : malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat

: malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat Wool

Livestock : cattle, hogs, and sheep (lambs and yearlings only)

: cattle, hogs, and sheep (lambs and yearlings only) Dairy

Specialty Crops Fruits : apples, avocados, blueberries, cantaloupe, grapefruit, kiwifruit, lemons, oranges, papaya, peaches, pears, raspberries, strawberries, tangerines, tomatoes, watermelons Vegetables : artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, sweet corn, cucumbers, eggplant, garlic, iceberg lettuce, romaine lettuce, dry onions, green onions, peppers, potatoes, rhubarb, spinach, squash, sweet potatoes, taro Nuts : almonds, pecans, walnuts Other : beans, mushrooms



The USDA is accepting applications through August 28. Click here to get started.

