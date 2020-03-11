Coronavirus: How this can impact your mental health

Jackson MS, (WJTV) For those who suffer from mental health, the coronavirus can play on your anxiety. for many is on the rise. Two psychologists at Watershed Counseling say it’s because the virus is not something that can be controlled but there are ways to cope.

Rachael Garner and Katy Coffey agree that just because it can’t be controlled, doesn’t mean it’s bad. They said, “it is important to find a since of, what are we in control of, because we cant control this virus we cant control what the general population does but we can be in control of ourselves.”

They recommend not playing into the narrative by choosing when to watch the news, turning off your phone or limit scrolling on social media.