Coronavirus impacts Jackson State’s study abroad programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Schools around the country and the southeast have canceled study abroad programs due to fear of students contracting the coronavirus.

Right now, Jackson State doesn’t have any students studying overseas, but future programs are being cut back.

“We had a study abroad short term faculty led study planned for China this summer, and we ended up having to cancel that program,” said Shameka Reed, the university’s study abroad coordinator.

Reed explained that safety must remain their first priority.

“While it’s a little disappointing that they won’t be able to go to China this year, we wanna do what’s best for the students,” Reed said.

Reed said that if a student were to become infected while on a university led trip, the university could be held accountable.

“It would be a great liability,” Reed said. “I’m not an attorney, but we have a responsibility to do the right thing.”

Reed explained that the university does hope to reschedule the trip for the fall.