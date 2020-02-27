Coronavirus impacts local travel agents

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — With more parts of the globe reporting coronavirus cases, many travel agents are getting the same question: is it safe to travel?

Anita Nooe, with Travel Planners LLC in Flowood, said that there’s always safety risk traveling to any destination, at any time. But with the coronavirus spreading quickly, many clients want her opinion of whether they should be traveling or not.

Right now Nooe’s answer is that coronavirus is not to be ignored, but it should not stop you from booking a trip.

“It’s something we do need to pay attention to,” Nooe said. “Observe it, depending on where the destination is, take action or not. It’s an individual decision.”

She said that her business is booking plenty of travel within the U.S. though international travel is a different story, particularly in Asia.

“I had one couple cancel. They were doing an extensive trip in Singapore, coming from Southeast Asia,” Nooe said. “So, they just didn’t wanna take the risk. Their tour was also cancelled in Southeast Asia due to that because nobody wants the risk.”

Nooe’s parting advice for anyone planning a big trip and worried about having to cancel, make sure you buy insurance. She understands that traveler’s insurance may be expensive, but a last minute cancellation due to poor planning will cost much more.