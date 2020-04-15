Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Tuesday

US President Donald Trump arrives for the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 14, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tracking the virus: The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States had surpassed 600,000 Tuesday evening, with more than 24,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.

We may have to endure social distancing in the U.S. into 2022 according to researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

President Trump announced he will cut funding to the WHO, accusing them of botching their response to the pandemic – all while trying to defend his administration’s own efforts.

Private debt collectors can access your stimulus money from personal bank accounts, advocacy groups warn.

A Colorado 911 dispatcher found an anonymous note from a neighbor, telling her to stay at home.