Coronavirus numbers increase in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 45,100 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in California.

The latest patient was among the evacuees who are being quarantined at the Marine Air Corps Station Miramar in San Diego.

There are now 8 people infected in California, with a total of 15 cases in the US.

The 15th case was confirmed in Texas, the CDC said. This is the first case confirmed in Texas.

In China, new infections jumped by more than 14,000 in just one day.

Officials say the increase is partially because China broadened its definition of what it considers a confirmed case.

So far, more than 1,300 people have died and more than 60,000 are infected worldwide.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,113 deaths among 44,653 confirmed cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

— Hong Kong: 50 case s, 1 death

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 203, including 174 from a cruise ship docked in Japan

— Singapore: 50

— Thailand: 33

— South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 18

— Taiwan: 18

— Vietnam: 15

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 14

— United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 8

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 7

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1