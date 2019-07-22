Coroner called to the scene in Copiah County: Breaking







Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart is on the scene on Bahalia Road near Wesson where a suspect from a weekend shooting and robbery has been shot and killed.

According to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was also shot in the exchange. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and was not harmed.

WJTV 12’s Lanaya Lewis is on the scene just off Highway 51 where moments ago six police cars rushed past.

Copiah County emergency management personnel is blocking off the road near the intersection of Butler road.

Now, this is just about 20 minutes from where a woman was killed when she walked in her house during the course of a burglary this weekend.

Two suspects have been arrested, a third, Shawan Allen, was killed after he exchanged shots with authorities. One deputy was hit in the back when officers went into a trailer where Allen was hiding. Authorities are still looking for a fourth suspect, Justin Anderson.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.