Coroner identifies man killed after crash on Highway 80 in Pearl







PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) UDPATE: Rankin County Coroner has identified the victim involved in a deadly crash on Highway 80 at Legion Lake Road Friday night.

Coroner David Ruth confirmed the driver’s identity as 24-year old Bryan Weeks of Pearl. The crash is still under investigation.

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- One person has died after a crash on Highway 80 at Legion Lake Road Friday night.

According to Pearl Police Chief Dean Scott, witnesses say the driver was traveling at least 100 miles per hour in the wrong direction, when the driver lost control and went airborne, before landing in some trees.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.