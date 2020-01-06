Coroner investigates death of 3-month-old infant: Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a three-month-old infant was pronounced dead Saturday morning in Adams County.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the infant was taken to the Merit Health Natchez emergency room after being found unresponsive by a caregiver.

Coroner James Lee said the body was supposed to be sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy, but the lab was backed up. He reportedly started the investigation after discovering troubling facts concerning the situation.

Lee told the Natchez Democrat, “The investigation has revealed the same caregiver had another child in her care two years ago who passed away with SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). From my investigation (the Mississippi Department of Human Services) was notified by a grandparent.”

The infant’s autopsy was supposed to be done on Monday.