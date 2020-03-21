Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older

Cars fill the parking lot of a Costco store, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Seattle. Health authorities say chicken salad from Costco has been linked to at least one case of E. coli in Washington state. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Costco has joined other big box stores in creating special shopping hours for senior customers.

The bulk retailer said in a statement Saturday that it will open its doors for members 60 years and older ever Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. in select locations nationwide. The special hours will begin March 24.

While the pharmacy will also be open during those hours, the food court will operate on the normal schedule. Costco Business Centers will also keep regular hours.

Costco joins other major retailers like Target, Dollar General and Walmart in creating shopping hours reserved for the most vulnerable. See a full list of stores that have closed or changed hours amid the coronavirus crisis.

See the Costco website for location information.

**Starting Monday, March 23 Costco in Ridgeland will open their doors early to senior citizens from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Monday- Friday. The superstore is located at 700 Highland Colony Parkway Ridgeland, MS 39157.