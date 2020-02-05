Costco to open in Ridgeland in March

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Costco in Ridgeland will open to the public on March 12, 2020. This will be the first Costco location in Mississippi.

The store will include a pharmacy, groceries, and a liquor store.

“This is a great area. We’re in the county of Madison. We’re in the city of Ridgeland. We couldn’t pick a better spot. We hope to have a lot of foot traffic here. Costco is known for bringing high-quality merchandise at a low price. That’s what we want to do for our members,” said Ralph Loaiza, general manager for Costco.

Customers don’t have to wait until the opening date to purchase a membership. They can apply at the office located across from P.F. Chang’s in the Renaissance Mall and at the Costco gas station across the street from the store on Highland Colony Parkway.