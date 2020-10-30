Costume shops and parents adjust around COVID-19 for Halloween

MISSISSIPPI (WJTV) — Hundreds of costumes meant to be purchased for Halloween 2020 will end up sitting on the rack until next Halloween.

“They’re not dressing up, like what they usually do,” explained Greg Moulder, manager of Jaki’s Costumes and Party world.Normally the day before Halloween at Jaki’s, you wouldn’t be able to walk past someone without brushing up against them. That’s the exact reason why people are not coming this year.

“My children’s sales are drastically down,” Moulder said. “My adult sales are drastically down because there’s no parties.”

And while costume sales have been down, there are still plenty of parents getting their kids ready for a modified Halloween.

One parent, Chase Ogden, said if we can send kids to school and go grocery shopping indoors, we can manage trick or treating.

“This is a marginal risk, relative to what we’re doing all the time,” Ogden said. “As long as we’re careful and not hugging strangers and not seeing people we don’t normally see in our social group. Probably the best we can do.”

Another parent in Madison, Renee Mader, said that she’s come up with a creative solution for the trick or treaters in her neighborhood.

“I have a grabber because I’m short,” Mader said. “I’m gonna help them so we can stay in social distance. I’ve even thought about setting little sacks of candy in small piles on the driveway.”

Both parents said that in respective neighborhoods, they have talked about how things will go all week to ensure everyone’s safety.

LATEST STORIES: