Cottage cheese recalled over possible plastic, metal pieces contamination

(CNN) – The Kraft Heinz Food Company is recalling more than 9,000 thousand containers of cottage cheese because the products could contain pieces of metal and plastic.

The recall affects approximately 9,500 16oz large curd and 24oz small and large curd containers of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese.

The recall was announced November 15, 2019, after reports of pieces of plastic were found in containers. Kraft Heinz said there have been six reports of pieces being found inside containers. No injuries have been reported.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said swallowing hard or sharp material can cause damage to the teeth, throat, stomach or intestines.

The affected containers were shipped across the U.S. and Latin America. If you have any of the affected products, you are asked to throw them away or return them for a refund.