Could One Lake Project prevent future floods?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–The great Pearl River flood is adding pressure to officials about the completion of the One Lake Project.

Many of you have been asking about the progress. A report was sent to the Army Corps. of Engineers last week. Developers say it’s a $340-million proposal and would’ve stopped about 90 percent of homes from flooding.

Critics want roads and property in floodplains elevated with help of FEMA programs instead of One Lake. Audubon Mississippi says bridges would have to be replaced with the One Lake Project, but the attorney for the project says their engineers, working with MDOT engineers, will be able to design the project without the need for bridge replacement.