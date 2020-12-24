Council of Sisterhood hosts toy drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Many people have had to alter holiday traditions amid the pandemic, which has also meant making some sacrifices.

That includes, the Council of Sisterhood and many other local organization who held a last minute toy drive in place of its typical holiday celebration on Thursday morning.

Executive Director Sharon Brown explained how they still managed to have a meaningful event.

“Normally we do a Christmas party but because of COVID we had to do something different. So we got together with other organizations and we created floats and passed out gifts,” said Brown.

She said that there was one other thing that she wants recipients to take away… that’s love.

