Councilman Aaron Banks hold town hall about waste removal contrac

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV)For the second day the trash talk continues. This time councilman Aaron banks held his own town meeting to tell his side of the story. While the future of waste removal in the city of Jackson remains unknown.

Repeated failed negotiations among city leaders and waste management is leaving the capital city on the brink of a crisis. As time winds down with just over 48 hours remaining in the city’s current waste removal contract the tension is rising.

Thursday could possibly be Jackson’s last trash day until an agreement is met. Banks commented, “I’m hoping it will happen soon. The main thing is that I believe the council took all the actions that it could to make sure come Friday that we don’t have trash piling up.”

Council members are hoping for the mayor’s signature for the proposed 30-day extension with Waste Management. Mayor Lumumba declared, “What I want is to make sure we have effective service, we treat our workers right, and we also, have a solution to how we pick up our litter.”

The mayor remains steadfast on his position in the matter. Following a city council meeting, the Jackson Mayor, elected not to comment on any future legal actions against his council.

People who live in Jackson attended both meetings expressing their frustration with the looming crisis. One Jackson Woman stated, “In metropolitan cities that get once a week services with a garbage bin and their streets are clean.”

In support of terminating a business relationship between the city of Jackson and Waste Management.“Y’all get something in place to make sure that they are taken care of,” added local preacher Greg Divinity in support of sanitation workers in the city.

Employees of waste management are calling for city leaders to do something about their stressful work environment. A former Waste Management employee stated, “It wasn’t about a new company it was about the treatment. I know a lot of people that are no longer here now because of the treatment.”

“FCC sounded great two hoppers, two hoppers running around to empty garbage out it sounded great,” added a current employee in hopes of seeing a better work environment.

According to Councilman Aaron Banks, FCC Environmental Services won the mayors bid but was voted down by city council twice rendering their proposal void for one year.

The city council still wants the mayor to sign the 30-day extension with Waste Management in order to keep waste removal service in the city.

Failure to do so could resort in a daily 25 thousand dollar fine. The expectation is that the temporary extension plan will grant the mayor enough time to perform another RFP process.

Council Banks stated that he has been working with Hinds County Supervisors to develop a backup plan if an agreement is not met.