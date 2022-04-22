Jackson City Councilman Aaron Banks hosted a town hall to discuss a number of issues in Ward 6 including the garbage collection dispute and blighted property.

Councilman Banks began the town hall by discussing the recent garbage dispute.

“We have a lot of other concerns in Jackson that actually need to be addressed that the mayor is not addressing,” said one Ward 6 resident. “So my question to you is, how can we get rid of the mayor? Because enough is enough,” she continued.

“I hear you, but we have got to find a way to work together, ” said Councilman Banks. “With all that we have going on, this is not the time for trial and error and the manifestation of what’s showing right now currently,” said Councilman Banks.

Another major topic was blighted property in Ward 6.

“Many of our properties are owned by llcs and those LLC’s roll, so it’s hard to hold those individuals accountable,” said Councilman Banks. “About 72% of the nuisance properties are owned by the State of Mississippi. That’s a horrifying fact. So how do we then take the state to court and say we’re going to put you in jail,” asked Councilman Banks.

“We can not police these LLC’s or these people that have abandoned their property. I wish we could. We can not police these private properties. We get these calls each and every single day,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Drainage and sewage are also issues that neighbors say are plaguing ward six residents.

Councilman Banks says the city is aware of many of the problem areas for drainage and sewage, and plans are in the works to fix them.