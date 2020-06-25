Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Councilman Aaron Banks to host Law Enforcement’s Relationship with the Community forum

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Councilman Banks is hosting a community forum along with several guest panelists, a moderator, and a lead youth representative to have an open discussion with the constituents on the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

The forum is on Thursday, June 25 at 6:00p.m. at the Glory Empowerment Center.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories