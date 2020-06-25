Councilman Aaron Banks to host Law Enforcement’s Relationship with the Community forum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Councilman Banks is hosting a community forum along with several guest panelists, a moderator, and a lead youth representative to have an open discussion with the constituents on the relationship between law enforcement and the community.
The forum is on Thursday, June 25 at 6:00p.m. at the Glory Empowerment Center.
LATEST STORIES:
- Health Care Hero: MSU’s Jean-Francois Gout
- GRAPHIC: 7-year-old recovering from shark attack at Florida beach, mom says
- Denver nightclub shut down after video shows no social distancing
- Homicide investigation after man dies in shooting
- Astronauts gear up for Friday spacewalk amid planning for Crew Dragon return