Councilman Aaron Banks to host Law Enforcement’s Relationship with the Community forum

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - An international team is trying to better understand genetic mutations in the Coronavirus. It's the kind of work that can lead to more effective treatment and maybe even a vaccine. One the team's principal investigators, who also happens to be an Assistant Biology professor at Mississippi State, is a 12 News Health Care Hero.

Jean-Francois Gout is passionate about mutation rates in viruses, and he's just the kind of person the world needs right now.

The Mississippi State University Assistant Professor in Computational Biology explains,"Well, the virus is always mutating. Every time the virus replicates itself, there is a certain probability that it is going make a mistake, and these mistakes in the mutations happen all the time."