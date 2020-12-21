Councilman calls for redevelopment around Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – With redevelopment projects underway in the City of Jackson, City Councilman Kenneth Stokes suggested the surrounding areas of the Jackson Zoo should be next.

“You got bad streets. You got blight; abandoned, over-grown houses. And then when we finally clean this up. My position is, let’s put some money earmarked for these neighborhoods. If we charge a dollar on the ticket, dollar fifty on the ticket, and that money should be set aside for the neighborhood surrounding the zoo,” said Stokes.

The councilman said with the earmarked funds, the city should be able to help keep up the neighborhoods. He plans to bring this issue to the Mississippi Legislature in January.

