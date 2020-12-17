Councilman Kenneth Stokes treats Azalea Christian Manor seniors to holiday lunch

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Golden years can be both a sweet and difficult time. On Thursday, Jackson City councilman Kenneth Stokes was able to emphasize the sweet, by giving seniors at Azalea Christian Manor a free lunch.

“We want people to realize that Jesus is the reason for the season,” Councilman Stokes said. “We have Chef Ferdinand here and we just want everyone to enjoy Christmas.”

One of the recipients, Katherine Tolden, said that this act of kindness speaks much louder than words.

“He put it in action,” Tolden said. “He knows that the way to make us happy is to feed our tummies so I’m very grateful about that.”

Councilman Stokes said that a full tummy was not the only thing that seniors walked away with. He wanted them to feel loved

“Peace and community, unity,” Councilman Stokes said.

This event will not be the end of Councilman Stokes’ giving season efforts. Next week, he plans to host a toy giveaway.

