Councilman Kenneth Stokes won’t run for Jackson mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he was going to run for mayor, but after a conversation with his family about health issues, he pulled his name from consideration.

He said his top concern is the direction which the city is going. Stokes said he does not believe Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is doing what he should on issues like crime, infrastructure, sewage and water bill problems.

“Before you ask whether or not I think I could’ve beat the Mayor, I would beat the socks of him,” stated Stokes.

The councilman announced his run for re-election to the Ward 3 council seat.

Stokes also said that he wanted Mississippi Senator John Horhn to run for mayor, because he’s a developer. However, Senator Horhn said nothing has changed and he will not run for mayor.

12 News reached out to the campaigns for Mayor Lumumba and former fire fighter Ken Wilson for a response and have not heard back.

