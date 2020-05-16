Councilman Stamps provides free lunch to first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Councilman De’Keither Stamps provided free lunch to fire fighters and policemen to show appreciation for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While others stay home to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and are on the frontlines of this pandemic. First responders come to work and do their job no matter what.” said Councilman Stamps.

Each person was given ribs, vegetables, cornbread egg plant, plus sweet potato pie or strawberry shortcake.

Councilman Stamps said this was a way to connect connect residents with those who protect their streets.

“During this coronavirus, you don’t know if the person you’re interacting with has the virus or not, so that adds an extra degree of stress and uncertainty to your life and to your family,” said Stamps. “When you apprehend somebody you can’t socially distance when you’re trying to do chest compression to save someone’s life, so first responders have an avid degree of uncertainty right now and it’s just good you have a community that loves them, supports them, and appreciates them for their service.”

The lunch was provided Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cavett Temple (The Old Steel Mill), located at 220 Dixon Road in Jackson.