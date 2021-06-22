Councilman Stamps thanks Ward 4 neighbors for support over last 8 years

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After serving eight years on the Jackson City Council, Councilman De’Keither Stamps is moving on to the Mississippi House of Representatives.

He said it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to his position has councilman of Ward 4. He had a special message for his neighbors.

“I love you. I appreciate you. All the way from Northside Drive and Livingston Road, all the way back to down Siwell and McCluer, I love everybody. And all of the citizens of Jackson, thank you very much. We’re going to continue to work hard on the state level.

Stamps will represent District 66 in the House. His successor to the council seat is Brian Grizzell.