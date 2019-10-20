Councilman Stamps to co-host justice reform conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Councilman De’Keither Stamps announced in a press conference at City Hall Sunday afternoon that he will be joining the lineup as co-host for the 2019 Second Step Presidential Forum in Colombia, South Carolina.

“I’m honored to be invited to participate in the Presidential Justice Forum as a representative for the City of Jackson as well as the State of Mississippi,” said Stamps.

Confirmed guests in Colombia will include President Donald Trump, former-Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman John Delaney, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The forum will consist of discussions focused on criminal justice reform and juvenile justice. President Trump will also conduct the keynote address and Saturday, Oct. 25 music selections will be performed by Benedict Marching Band.

The event will take place starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 until Sunday, Oct. 28.