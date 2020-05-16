Breaking News
Councilman Stamps to provide free lunch to first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Councilman De’Keither Stamps is providing free lunch to first responders in an effort to show appreciation for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While others stay home to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, our police officers, firefighters, paramedics and are on the frontlines of this pandemic. First responders come to work and do their job no matter what.” said Councilman Stamps.

The lunch will be available for pick-up Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cavett Temple (The Old Steel Mill), located at 220 Dixon Road in Jackson.

