Councilman Stokes accuses Jackson mayor of mishandling water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, responded to Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, a day after the mayor blasted Stokes for spreading ‘misinformation‘ regarding the water crisis. On Wednesday, the councilman accused the mayor of lying.

“Rookie mistakes of the mayor have proven costly to the City of Jackson, especially to children, the elderly, disabled and businesses. The issue of tankers is not an act of God. Let me say this, because they are trying to merge the cold weather and ice, tankers could have been on the streets in Jackson long before the bad weather got here,” said Stokes.

Click here to see a list of water distribution sites for Wednesday, February 24.