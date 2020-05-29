Councilman Stokes addresses Thursday night shooting in Georgetown

Councilman Stokes addresses a shooting that happened in his neighborhood on May 29, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — “If you gon’ live in Georgetown, especially if you gon’ live near me, you gon’ put those guns down!” Councilman Kenneth Stokes said angrily referring to a shooting on Thursday afternoon, right around the corner from his home – in the Georgetown neighborhood.

Stokes says that two men who actually are friends — got into an argument which quickly led to a fist fight.

“Whenever you have a fist fight it’s like gambling,” Stokes said.

It then turned into something much bigger: a shooting.

“He started shooting at him running,” Stokes said. “He got hit with some buck shots that were spread out.”

It started on Powers Avenue, and they made their way over to Morton Avenue.

Stokes said that he believes alcohol led to the argument getting out of hand, and that between our local government and JPD, they won’t be taking things like this lightly.

“We’re gonna start doing time outs,” Stokes explained. “Time out means you’re going to jail. If you can commit the crime, you can do the time.”

Stokes added that the man who was shot recovered very quickly, and that he even went to work today.